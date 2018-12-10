PHA to provide weapons to parks’ security guards

MULTAN: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to provide weapons to its security guards deputed at 15 major parks and the authority's head office. Talking to APP here on Sunday, PHA spokesman Jalaluddin said that the authority had been making serious efforts for bringing more improvement in the parks by ensuring all facilities there. Initially, the weapons would be provided to the security guards deployed at Shah Shams and Qasim Fort parks beside the authority's head office. Skills to handle the weapons would also be given to them, he added. “PHA Director General Ali Akbar Bhatti will also send a requisition to the deputy commissioner for issuance of weapons’ licences. Attendance registers have also been placed at all parks to ensure proper monitoring of staff and daily maintaining record of their duties,” he added. The DG has directed making the fountains, walk-through gates and security cameras functional of the Allama Iqbal Park.