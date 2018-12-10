Man kills wife with chopper for ‘honour’

OKARA: A man killed his wife with a chopper at village 36/GD on Sunday. M Nasir doubted the character of his wife Zeenat Bibi, mother of six children.

The couple often quarreled over immodesty issue. On Sunday morning, they again started bickering. Nasir got infuriated and picked up the chopper and started hitting his wife.

The woman succumbed to fatal injuries on the spot while the killer managed to escape from the scene. Gogera police had registered a case.

MAN KILLED AS RICE MILL BOILER EXPLODES: A boiler of a rice mill was exploded here at village 50/2L, killing an employee and injuring seven others. Four of injured were referred to Lahore in critical condition.

On Sunday morning, eight workers were working when the boiler suddenly exploded. One employee Zahid of village 46/2l was killed on the spot whereas seven others, including Afzal of village 46/2L, Unrab of village 33/2R, Liaquat of Sahiwal, sustained injuries.

They were rushed to the hospital from where four of them were referred to Jinnah Hospital Lahore due to their serious condition. Police had registered a case against the mill owner.

Four bogus candidates for recruitment in police held: Four bogus candidates for recruitment in the police department were arrested here on Sunday.

The district police had established two centres for recruitment of constable. The first test centre was established at a private college while the other was set up at Government Islamia High School, New Campus on Faisalabad Road. Foolproof arrangements were made at the centres.

The candidatures were verified by the biometric system. Four candidates were found as bogus. The arrested accused Arman Sohail, Zubair Rashid, Faisal and Adnan Aslam were put behind the bars.

The DPO said that had they got recruited in the police force, they would have brought ignominy to the department by showing bad performance. He said no compromise would be made against merit.

Baby with unique physical feature born: A baby with some unique physical features was born here in the suburbs of Gogera on Sunday.

The head of the child is bigger than his lower body and he had a big sore on his neck. The local doctor had expressed his fear that operation of that sore was dangerous for baby beside the big head, which was even more dangerous for him. He had advised the labourer, father of the infant, to get the baby checked by some child specialist.

THEFT: An incident of theft was reported at Depalpur. Thieves broke locks of the house of Ghulam Murtaza Chishtee advocate at Nobahar Colony and stole cash, gold jewellery, laptop, and other valuables.