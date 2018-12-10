close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

Alleged killer of teacher arrested

National

December 10, 2018

TAKHT BHAI: The police arrested the killer of the teacher of a primary school after 14 years in Lundkhwar area on Sunday. One Ali Muhammad, a teacher at Government Primary School Landay Shah in Takht Bhai area, had been allegedly shot dead by the school watchman Muslim Khan in 2004. The wife of deceased teacher had lodged the case against the watchman of the school in Lundkhwar Police Station. The police said that during a barricade the alleged murderer of the school teacher was arrested and being interrogated for further investigation.

