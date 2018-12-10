Kidnapper held, 3-year-old abducted girl recovered

FAISALABAD: CIA police arrested a female kidnapper and recovered a three-year-old abducted girl from her possession.

The police spokesman said here on Sunday that Jannat was abducted from Tandlianwala six months ago and the kidnappers had demanded ransom for her release. Later, the police conducted a raid at Chak 417/GB and recovered the abducted girl safely from a house after arresting alleged female kidnapper Khursheed Bibi. Later, the girl was handed over to her parents.

Inquiry committee: Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar has constituted a three-member committee to probe into the process of teachers transfer. A spokesman for the local administration said here Sunday that the DC had received a number of complaints regarding neglecting the merit policy for transfer of teachers in the Education Department. The complaints were received against the provisional merit lists displayed by the Education Department on previously submitted applications, he told.

The spokesman said that taking action on the complaints, the DC formed a three-member inquiry committee and directed to probe into the matter and submit report within a week. On the report of the inquiry committee, strict action would be taken against the responsible, the spokesman added.

Seven shopkeepers fined: Price Control Magistrate Jameel Ahmad Bajwa on Sunday imposed Rs 14,000 fine on seven shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering.A spokesman for the local administration said here that the price control magistrate along with his team visited various parts of the city and checked prices of fruits, vegetables, milk, bread, chicken and other food items. The team found seven shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed Rs 14,000 fine on them.