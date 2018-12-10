close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
MD
Monitoring Desk
December 10, 2018

Karachi, Lahore receive first winter drizzle

Top Story

KARACHI: Parts of Karachi and Lahore received the much awaited drizzle on Sunday. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain at isolated places in Karachi, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Multan, DI Khan, Bannu and Makran divisions during the next 24 hours. Cloudy weather is expected in northern parts of the country, with rain likely at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha,

DG Khan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rain/thunderstorm with snow over the hills is

expected at scattered places in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sukkur, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Multan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions.

