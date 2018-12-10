Karachi, Lahore receive first winter drizzle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Parts of Karachi and Lahore received the much awaited drizzle on Sunday. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain at isolated places in Karachi, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Multan, DI Khan, Bannu and Makran divisions during the next 24 hours. Cloudy weather is expected in northern parts of the country, with rain likely at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha,
DG Khan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rain/thunderstorm with snow over the hills is
expected at scattered places in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sukkur, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Multan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions.
