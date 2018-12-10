Protesting Port Qasim workers baton-charged

KARACHI: Police on Sunday baton-charged protesting employees of the Port Qasim Authority to stop them from reaching Governor House, where Prime Minister Imran Khan is staying after flying to the city earlier today (Sunday). The employees had been staging protest outside the Karachi Press Club for over two months against non-payment of their salaries by their employer. Protestors were pushed back by water cannons while a large contingent of police placed hurdles near Fawara Chowk to block the road leading to Governor House. A large contingent of police was also present outside the Governor House. Police also detained several protestors, however, they were released after agreeing to take their protest back to the press club.