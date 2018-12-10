close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
A
December 10, 2018

Indian troops martyr three youths in IHK

Top Story

A
APP
December 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youths in Mujgund area of Srinagar--Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). The youths were martyred during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army’s Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group of police. Five houses were also destroyed by the troops during the operation. The identity of the martyred youth could not yet be ascertained, Kashmir Media Service reported. Inspector General of Police, Ravideep Sahi, confirmed that the killings. Meanwhile, the killings triggered massive clashes in Mujgund and adjoining areas. The authorities suspended mobile and internet services in Srinagar immediately after the killings. Earlier, five troops were injured in an attack in the same area.

