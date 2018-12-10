Sahib and Golke Queen star in Lahore races

LAHORE: Sahib and Golke Queen were the star horses of when they won their respective sixth and seventh races of the day at Lahore Race Club on Sunday. There were seven plate races scheduled for the day.She Is Rawal, Sarai Norang, Sweet Miracle, The Game Changer and Helena were the winners of first five races respectively.

Results: 1st race: Winner She Is Rawal, second Furious and third Afzal Choice.

2nd race: Winner Sarai Norang, second Secret Lady and third Public Fancy

3rd race: Winner Sweet Miracle, second Amir's Love and third Big Lady

4th race: Winner The Game Changer, second Silent Warrior and third Khan Jan.

5th race: Winner Helena, second Nanook and third Neeli The Great

6th race: Winner Sahib, second Candle and third Minding

7th race: Winner Gole Ki Queen, second Gondal Prince and third Battle Front.