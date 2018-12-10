Rimsha bags Ladies Golf title

LAHORE: The 2nd PGA Ladies Golf Championship came to a successful finish after three rounds of testing golf for the lady competitors in the Gold Category segment at the Defence Raya Golf Course on Sunday.

Triumphant one turned out to be young Rimsha Ijaz Khan of this club who attained ascendancy over her competing mates with a three rounds aggregate score of 219.

Her final day round of gross 71 was flawless and enabled her to reach the winning level with a flourish. Runner-up in gross section was Aania Farooq of Airmen Golf Club Karachi with an aggregate gross score of 230.Ghazala Yasmin of Garrison came third. Her aggregate score was 234.

Net section top performer was Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya. With a three days net score of 212 she certainly created a stir with her excellent hitting and adroit work on the greens. Runner up net prize went to Arooba Ali of Rawalpindi, her net score being 214.She is .another upcoming lady player who is set for higher honors in days to come. Ana James Gill of Royal Palm came third, the net aggregate score being 218.

Other results: Silver Category: 3rd gross, Zeenat Ayesha (Islamabad); 2nd gross, Tehmina Rashid (Islamabad); 1st gross, Naghmana Atif (Karachi); 3rd net, Rafaqat Abjad (Rawalpindi); 2nd net, Ayesha Fauzan (MGGC); 1st net, Mrs Tabassum Sharif (Karachi).At the conclusion of the championship Mrs Amer Iaz awarded prizes to the winners.