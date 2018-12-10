close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

Narrow win for PCAA in PPFL

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) 1-0 in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at the Korangi Baloch Football Ground on Sunday. Saeed hit the winner for PCAA at the stroke of half time. This was the fifth win for PCAA which helped them stretch their points tally to 21 from 17 outings. SNGPL are gasping at ten points from 16 appearances.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports