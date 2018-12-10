Narrow win for PCAA in PPFL

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) 1-0 in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at the Korangi Baloch Football Ground on Sunday. Saeed hit the winner for PCAA at the stroke of half time. This was the fifth win for PCAA which helped them stretch their points tally to 21 from 17 outings. SNGPL are gasping at ten points from 16 appearances.