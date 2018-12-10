Hafeez named Qalanadars captain for PSL-4

LAHORE: Mohammad Hafeez has been named as the new leader of Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming fourth edition of the PSL.The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise made the announcement at a press conference in Lahore with Hafeez in attendance.Hafeez, who last played for Peshawar Zalmi, admitted that it would be a huge challenge to lead Qalandars.The fourth edition of PSL will bnegin from February 14,2019 in United Arab Emirates. The league will move to Pakistan for the last eight matches, with the final set to be held in Karachi on March 17.