National T20 explodes into action today

KARACHI: National T20 Cup, carrying eight regional sides, will explode into action at Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday (today) with Rawalpindi taking on Islamabad and Lahore Whites meeting Lahore Blues on the opening day.

Rawalpindi-Islamabad clash will begin at 11am while Lahore Whites and Lahore Blues game will start at 3pm. The other outfits in the event include Peshawar, FATA, Karachi Whites and hosts Multan. The leading four sides will qualify for semi-finals to be held on December 24. The final will be conducted on December 25.

Because of Pakistan's tour to South Africa some players will not be part of the competitions. And those players, who are in Pakistan's emerging side playing in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, will be able to join their respective teams after the completion of their national duty. Pakistan's emerging side has qualified for the semi-finals to be held in Colombo on December 13. If they are able to make it to the final to be held on December 15 in Colombo then most probably after a couple of days these players would also be able to join their teams.

Discarded international allrounder Anwar Ali will lead Karachi Whites, Sohaib Maqsood will captain Multan, Kamran Akmal will be the skipper of Lahore Whites, Hafiz Saad Nasim will lead Lahore Blues, Imad Wasim will skipper Islamabad. Test pacer Mohammad Amir had been named as Rawalpindi skipper but due to his inclusion in the Pakistan's Test squad for South Africa tour he would not be available for his side..

International stumper Mohammad Rizwan had been appointed as Peshawar's captain but he will also tour South Africa. Pakistan are expected to tour South Africa on December 12 for the three Test match series in order to adjust to the local conditions. FATA will be led by Usman Shinwari. Lahore Blues will defend title. They had beaten Lahore Whites by seven wickets in the final held at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi in November 2017. Schedule for Dec 10: Islamabad v Rawalpndi (11am), Lahore Whites v Lahore Blues (3pm).