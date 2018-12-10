BD whip Pakistan in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

KARACHI: Bangladesh whipped Pakistan by 84 runs in their last Group B outing to make it to the semifinals of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018 here at the National Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan, with their two heavy wins in their previous two games, have already made it to the pre-finals which will be held in Colombo on December 13.

In Group A slots being held in Colombo, holders Sri Lanka and India have qualified for the semi-finals. However they will face each other in their last group match on Monday (today) which will decide the group leaders and runers-up.

Test cricketer Mosaddek Hossain emerged as hero for Bangladesh as the 22-year old did a fine job with the bat and ball to notch a well-deserved victory. Mosaddek plundered 85 not out to enable Bangladesh pile-up 309-5 in the allotted 50 overs after being opted to bat first. He then took 2-22 with his off-spin bowling to help Bangladesh to dismiss Pakistan for 225. Mosaddek, who will turn 23 on Monday (today), shared 126 runs for the fifth wicket association with Yasir Ali (56) to guide his side to a huge total on the pitch which was suitable for batting.

Mosaddek, who has played two Tests and 24 One-day International, struck four sixes and three fours in his rapid 74-ball superb unbeatean knock. Yasir hit five fours and two sixes in his breezy 46-bal fifty. Earlier, Zakir Hasan (69) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (49) put a solid foundation when they added 98 for the second wicket association. Zakir smashed eight fours in his run-a-ball knock. Najmul clobbered four fours from 54 deliveries.

Khushdil Shah was the pick of the bowlers with 3-48. Muhammad Musa claimed 2-55. In response, Pakistan were skittled out for 225 in 46.5 overs. Khushdil Shah also delivered with the bat, top-scoring 61 off 58 balls. Khushdil, who came to bat at No7, smashed four sixes and two fours in his excellent knock.

Zeeshan Malik (47) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan (46) added 88 for the third wicket association. Zeeshan hammered one six and four fours from 67 balls. Rizwan, who has also been included in Pakistan Test squad for the South Africa tour, struck three fours and one six in his 51-ball effort.

Nayeem Hasan was the pick of the bowlers with 3-36. Shafiul Islam (2-25) and Mosaddek (2-22) also ably backed Hasan. Mosaddek was declared man-of-the-match for his superb all-round performance. Bangladesh skipper Nurul Hasan said it was a tough game for them.

"It was a challenging game for us as only through win we could qualify. All boys tried their level best for the win," the 25-year old Test wicket-keeper told reporters after a fantastic win. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said that over-confidence hurt them.

"Sometimes over-confidence also hurt a team. It should have been a tough match," Rizwan said. "No doubt Bangladesh today played really well and deserved win. But as we had qualified for the semi-finals we tested some players in order to know who is good for the Sri Lankan conditions. The way we have played cricket so far so we deserve final. The morale of the boys is very high," Rizwan said.

Meanwhile United Arab Emirates (UAE) were unlukcy not to get ample chance to press for the semi-finals spot when their outing against Hong Kong here at the Southend Club Ground was abandoned due to rain.

Both sides gained one point each. According to sources the rain lasted for 25 minutes but eight to ten minutes rain was very heavy. Babar Hayat hit unbeaten 45 from 86 deliveries, smashing five fours to enabe Hong Kong reach 87-4 in 31 overs when rain stopped the play. Mohammad Naveed, Qadeer Ahmed, Ahmed Raza and Amir Hayat got one wicket each.