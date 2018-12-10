close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
AFP
December 10, 2018

Riyadh rejects extraditions to Turkey over Khashoggi murder

World

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister on Sunday rejected demands to extradite suspects connected to the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi as sought by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “We do not extradite our citizens,” Adel al-Jubeir told a news conference at the end of a summit of Gulf Cooperation Council states. “It’s interesting to me that a country that would not provide us with information within a legal format... would issue arrest warrants.”

