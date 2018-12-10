close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 10, 2018

Togo opposition accuses govt of ‘brutal’ crackdown

World

AFP
December 10, 2018

LOME: Togo’s opposition has accused the government of deploying police and soldiers in a brutal crackdown in which two protesters were killed during a rally against upcoming elections. Security forces fired teargas and fought running battles on Saturday with demonstrators in the capital, Lome, and several other cities across the country. Both the government and the coalition of 14 opposition parties said there were unconfirmed reports of a third fatality. Four members of the security forces were injured and 28 protesters were detained, the government said. But the leader of the opposition alliance, Jean-Pierre Fabre, said late Saturday the authorities had put down the protests with their “customary brutality”. The government of President Faure Gnassingbe earlier this week banned 10 planned protests in the run-up to parliamentary elections scheduled for December 20.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World