Mon Dec 10, 2018
AFP
December 10, 2018

Nobel laureates urge worldto end violence against women

World

AFP
December 10, 2018

OSLO: Nobel peace laureates Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege said Sunday they hoped their award would help them push the international community to act to end rape in conflict and deliver justice for victims. Yazidi activist Murad and Congolese doctor Mukwege will be jointly presented with the prize in Oslo on Monday for “their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict”. Murad, 25, who was taken hostage in Iraq by the Islamic State group (IS) in 2014 but escaped, said the prize was an honour for all of her Yazidi community, and “a sign” for the thousands of women still held by jihadists. “This prize, one prize cannot remove all the violence and all the attacks on pregnant women, on children, on women and give them justice,” she told a press conference in Oslo. But she said she hoped it would “open doors so that we can approach more governments”, to bring the perpetrators to court and “so that we can find a solution and actually stop what is happening”.

