Mon Dec 10, 2018
AFP
December 10, 2018

Five die in Sudan ‘copter crash

World

AFP
December 10, 2018

KHARTOUM: A helicopter crashed on Sunday in eastern Sudan, killing at least five local officials who were on board, state media reported. Witnesses said the helicopter caught fire after hitting a communications tower as it tried to land in a field in the state of Al-Qadarif. "Flames and thick dark smoke rose from the aircraft," one of the witnesses, Adam Hassan, said.

