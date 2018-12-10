Five die in Sudan ‘copter crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHARTOUM: A helicopter crashed on Sunday in eastern Sudan, killing at least five local officials who were on board, state media reported. Witnesses said the helicopter caught fire after hitting a communications tower as it tried to land in a field in the state of Al-Qadarif. "Flames and thick dark smoke rose from the aircraft," one of the witnesses, Adam Hassan, said.
