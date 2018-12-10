close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
December 10, 2018

Wheat crop

National

December 10, 2018

FAISALABAD: The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to complete cultivation of wheat crop by December 15. A spokesman of the department said here on Sunday that November was the most suitable month for wheat cultivation as the production of wheat and quality of grain will gradually decrease if the cultivation will be late after November.

