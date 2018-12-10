tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to complete cultivation of wheat crop by December 15. A spokesman of the department said here on Sunday that November was the most suitable month for wheat cultivation as the production of wheat and quality of grain will gradually decrease if the cultivation will be late after November.
FAISALABAD: The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to complete cultivation of wheat crop by December 15. A spokesman of the department said here on Sunday that November was the most suitable month for wheat cultivation as the production of wheat and quality of grain will gradually decrease if the cultivation will be late after November.