Govt created inflation in only 100 days: Hamza

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz criticising the PTI government and its 100-day performance said people would again accord their mandate to the PML-N in the upcoming by-election in PP-168.

Speaking at a corner meeting at Gajju Matta here on Sunday vis-à-vis PP-168 by-elections, he said Shahbaz Sharif risked his health and worked hard to serve the masses while Prime Minister Imran Khan kept taking U-turns.

He said those mocking the metro bus project tried to replicate the same. The Peshawar metro bus could not start but the city was turned into ruins, he added. He said before coming in power Imran Khan used to say he would commit suicide instead of going to the IMF while now his government was making hectic efforts to approach the IMF.