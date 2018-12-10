Over 7,200 quackery outlets sealed since mid April by Punjab Healthcare Commission

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed more than 7,200 quackery outlets since mid April. The PHC teams inspected 26,313 treatment centres and sealed 7,200 centres operated by quacks. Moreover, the district administrations had also inspected 3,220 treatment centres and sealed 1,540 outlets under the PHC Act 2010. Since mid-April this year, both the PHC and district authorities inspected 29,533 treatment centres and sealed over 8,750 quacks’ businesses. The PHC teams sealed 947 quackery outlets in Lahore, 554 in Faisalabad, 499 in Gujranwala, 482 in Sheikhupura and 422 in Kasur. The PHC hearing committees imposed more than Rs230 million fine on quacks. Since July 2015, the PHC has closed down over 17,550 businesses of quacks in the province.