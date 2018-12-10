close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

DG LDA visits private hospitals in Lahore To submit report on hospitals to SC

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan has informed that the committee constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for preparation of a report regarding violations of building bylaws by private hospitals in Lahore will soon submit the report to the court. She was talking to journalists after visiting three private hospitals of the City.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan