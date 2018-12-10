DG LDA visits private hospitals in Lahore To submit report on hospitals to SC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan has informed that the committee constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for preparation of a report regarding violations of building bylaws by private hospitals in Lahore will soon submit the report to the court. She was talking to journalists after visiting three private hospitals of the City.
