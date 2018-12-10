Teachers warned against beating up students

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has warned the teachers of Islamabad's government schools and colleges against subjecting their students to corporal punishment.

According to the FDE, which regulates public sector schools and colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory, a number of corporal punishment complaints against teaching staff and head teachers in the educational institutions have been lodged.

"This directorate re-iterates the earlier instructions conveyed for protection of children against corporal punishment guaranteed as fundamental rights in the Constitution," a circular issued by the FDE said.

It described the corporal punishment as hitting, smacking, slapping, spanking a child with hand(s) or with an implement (a whip, stick, belt, shoe, wooden spoon etc), kicking, shaking or throwing a child, scratching, pinching, biting, pulling hair or boxing/twisting ears, forcing a child to stay in uncomfortable position, burning, scolding or forced ingestion, and other non-physical forms of punishment.