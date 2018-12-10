close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MR
Monitoring Report
December 10, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive in Karachi: Injustice being done to poor in name of SC decision, says Sindh governor

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
December 10, 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said injustice is being done to the people of Karachi in the name of Supreme Court decision on illegal encroachments on government land, the media reported.

"Waseem Akhtar should take action against the influential. Why are large buildings not being razed by the mayor," said the governor Sindh. He further said that the traders in the city have played an important role in the progress of the economy.

The governor Sindh said that the traders have shown trust at the policy of the government. Earlier, The governor met with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Matters related to the political situation and ongoing development projects were discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, commenting on the statement of Governor Sindh, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said on Sunday that Imran Ismail had protested to demolish the walls of the Bilawal House before he became the governor.

The mayor Karachi retaliated to the governor’s statement and said the incumbent governor Sindh and the President of Pakistan had protested against the walls of the Bilawal House before they took their offices. He said they should remember their own promises before asking him to face the powerful as they have authority and the court’s decision too to remove the walls of the said house.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story