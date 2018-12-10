Anti-encroachment drive in Karachi: Injustice being done to poor in name of SC decision, says Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said injustice is being done to the people of Karachi in the name of Supreme Court decision on illegal encroachments on government land, the media reported.

"Waseem Akhtar should take action against the influential. Why are large buildings not being razed by the mayor," said the governor Sindh. He further said that the traders in the city have played an important role in the progress of the economy.

The governor Sindh said that the traders have shown trust at the policy of the government. Earlier, The governor met with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Matters related to the political situation and ongoing development projects were discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, commenting on the statement of Governor Sindh, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said on Sunday that Imran Ismail had protested to demolish the walls of the Bilawal House before he became the governor.

The mayor Karachi retaliated to the governor’s statement and said the incumbent governor Sindh and the President of Pakistan had protested against the walls of the Bilawal House before they took their offices. He said they should remember their own promises before asking him to face the powerful as they have authority and the court’s decision too to remove the walls of the said house.