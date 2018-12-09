Gas leak kills foreign services officer, husband

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Services officer Syeda Fatimi and her husband passed away due to gas leakage in a hotel room late on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Hunza Ali Asghar confirmed the death of Syeda Fatimi and her husband. According him, the couple passed away due to gas leakage in the hotel room and the incident is of the previous night, reported national news channel on Saturday.

Syeda Fatmi was serving as Assistant Director in the Foreign Office and belonged to 42nd Common Training programme and she was deployed at the common diplomacy section.

She was also a position holder of Foreign Services Academy’s 35th specialised diplomatic course.

Fatmi returned to the country after completing her training from France and belonged to Attock. She got married on November 29.