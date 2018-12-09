Raise in 850 drug prices proposed

ByOur correspondent

KARACHI: Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) has recommended immediate raise in prices of 850 medicines and said that there would be shortage of life saving drugs in the country if the raise in prices is not done.

DRAP has made this recommendation in a report submitted in the Supreme Court which on November 14, 2018 directed government and DRAP to issue new prices of drugs within 15 days.

On the other hand, in press conference Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association has announced that the association would increase prices of medicines from 5 to 70 percent if government did not issue fresh notification of increase of drugs within one week.