close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MA
Muhammad Anis
December 9, 2018

China’s Special Forces team arrives for joint exercises

Top Story

MA
Muhammad Anis
December 9, 2018

RAWALPINDII: A special forces contingent of People Liberation Army China arrived here on Saturday to participate in Pak-China joint military exercise ‘Warrior–VI 2018’.

Troops of Special Service Group from both armies will participate in three weeks long exercise, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Focus of the joint exercise is to share respective experiences in the field of counter-terrorism operations and learn from each other.

This is sixth joint exercise of the series as part of bilateral military cooperation between both friendly countries.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is also likely to visit the exercise area.

The joint exercises between special services forces of Pakistan and friendly countries are a continuous process.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story