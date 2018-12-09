SC petitioned for Farogh Nasim’s removal as PBC member

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has requested the Supreme Court to remove Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Nasim as its membership.

Kamran Murtaza, the PBC Vice Chairman, has filed a petition with the Supreme Court under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution, making Farogh Nasim and Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan as respondents. Dr Farogh Nasim was elected as PBC member from Sindh two years ago and later he was elected as the PBC Vice Chairman for a year.

The petition questioned whether Farogh Nasim can stay as a PBC member in light of the law laid down by the Supreme Court in the cases of ‘Federation of Pakistan Vs Dr. Mubashir Hassan etc., C.M.A 2945/2010 in C.R.P No. 129/2010’ and ‘Zafar Mehmood Mughal Vs Sajjad Akbar Abbasi etc., Civil Petition No. 1976 & 1977 of 2013’.

The PBC recalled that Farogh Nasim was appointed as Federal Minister for Law and Justice vide Notification No. 2-6/2018-Min.I. dated 20-08-2018 of the Cabinet Division, Government of Pakistan and accordingly he took oath of his office.

It further informed that in view of Section 11C of the Legal Practitioners & Bar Councils Act, 1973 and Rules 108-O and 175 of Pakistan Legal Practitioners & Bar Councils Rules 1976, the petitioner council wrote a note dated 11-09-2018 to attorney general on the instruction of vice chairman.