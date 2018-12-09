close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

SC removes PTI MPA from ECL for Umrah

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s MPA Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara for performance of Umrah and directed the interior ministry to remove his name from the exit control list (ECL).

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had previously ordered placing Bara on the no-fly list following a suo motu notice against him for resorting to firing into the air and beating up policemen.

On Saturday, Bara appeared before the chief justice and requested for removal of his name form the ECL, pleading that he wanted to perform umrah. Before allowing the request, Chief Justice Nisar told Bara that PTI’s federal minister for science & technology Azam Swati had tendered resignation the other day.

