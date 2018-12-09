close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MR
Monitoring Report
December 9, 2018

Miftah praises PM Khan for response to Trump

National

MR
Monitoring Report
December 9, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail Saturday praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his response to US President Donald Trump's statement about Pakistan.

Last month, Trump had alleged that Pakistan was one of the many countries that

took from the United States without giving anything in return.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had fired back at US president, saying his "false assertions add insult to injury Pakistan has suffered in the US War on Terror. Pakistan has suffered enough fighting US's war. Now we will do what is best for our people & our interests."

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan