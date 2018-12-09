Miftah praises PM Khan for response to Trump

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail Saturday praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his response to US President Donald Trump's statement about Pakistan.

Last month, Trump had alleged that Pakistan was one of the many countries that

took from the United States without giving anything in return.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had fired back at US president, saying his "false assertions add insult to injury Pakistan has suffered in the US War on Terror. Pakistan has suffered enough fighting US's war. Now we will do what is best for our people & our interests."