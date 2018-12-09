Blast leaves two injured in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two people were wounded in a low-intensity blast in Karachi late on Saturday night. The blast occurred during Mehfil-e-Milad ceremony organised by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) at the Perfume Chowk in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Fortunately, the two senior leaders of the party including Sindh Information Technology (IT) Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Khawaja Izharul Haq who were present at the occasion remained safe.

The blast was so loud that it shattered the windowpanes of the nearby buildings

and cars. The blast also caused panic and fear in the locality. The electricity in the area was also suspended following the blast.