Stormy NA session likely tomorrow: Opposition plans to raise issue of rupee

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition has planned to raise the issue of devaluation of rupee against dollar and poor performance of the government in first hundred days in the National Assembly’s 6th session commencing here tomorrow (Monday) evening in the Parliament House.

It has submitted adjournment motions in the Speaker Secretariat as it has completed its homework in this regard. The Opposition will agitate the issues for full-fledge debate in the House.

The major Opposition parties namely Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiatul Ulma-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have developed understanding for raising the issues through common voice. They have also consulted their likeminded members of the House.

Well placed parliamentary sources told The News that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) performance and its laws would also come up for discussion by the Opposition in the session that would continue for about two weeks. Originally the government has planned to hold the session for 12 days.

The detention of leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif under NAB laws and criminal negligence of authorities concerned in undertaking his treatment despite seriousness of his health would also be raised by the Opposition. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar who is currently in Iran on an official visit would return home tomorrow as he already has issued production order for the leader of Opposition.

Shahbaz Sharif will be shifted to Islamabad tomorrow morning’s flight by the NAB. He will be lodged official house dedicated for the leader of Opposition in the minister enclave Islamabad.

In the meanwhile it is likely the National Assembly will overcome the crisis regarding the appointment of chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as former federal minister Rana Tanveer Hussain could emerge consensus candidate of the Opposition.

The ruling party has forcefully opposed the appointment of leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif as its chairman by departing the traditions established by the previous national assemblies. The ruling party didn’t agree with the name for another former federal minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif while it hinted that government could agree on former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the slot but differences cropped up in the ranks of the ruling party about the proposal, the sources said.

An agreement on the appointment of chairman of the PAC would pave the way for establishment of 39 other committees including 34 House committees of the National Assembly. The committees had to be constituted in September last but differences pertaining to the chairman PAC made it difficult because the Opposition had announced to boycott the process of formation of committees if its nominee/leader of the opposition isn’t made the chairman. The ruling party had been hinting that it would appoint the chairman of its choice and may be belonging to the government. The NA couldn’t transact legislation of one single word ever since its inception due to non-existence of the House committees except passage of money bill regarding the mid-term budget. It is expected that leader of the house; Prime Minister Imran Khan who didn’t appear in last four sessions of the National Assembly will visit the House this time. The agenda for the opening day of the session will be issued by the Speaker Secretariat today (Sunday).

Two bills which have already been adopted by Senate for anti-smoking would be piloted by Health Minister Aamir Mahmood Kayani. The bills have been placed before the House in three previous sessions but the hostility between the two divides of the House made it impossible for consideration.

The sources pointed out that a motion of thanks for President Dr Arif Alvi for his address to the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament in September would also be part of agenda. State Minister Engineer

Ali Muhammad Khan will present the motion. It had been on the agenda during last four sessions but the House couldn’t start debate on its due the tense relationship of the government and opposition, the sources pointed out.