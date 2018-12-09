Rabius Sani moon sighted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munibur Rehman Saturday announced that the moon of the month of ‘Rabius Sani’ had been sighted.
The first day of Rabius Sani will fall on December 9 (Sunday). The announcement was made by him after chairing a meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
