CJ takes notice of people drinking unclean water in Bolan

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday took suo motu notice of unavailability of safe drinking water to the inhabitants of Bhagnari area in Bolan district of Balochistan.

The CJP took notice after a video uploaded on the social media and later telecast by a private TV channel showed people and animals drinking from a contaminated, polluted pond in Bhagnari area.

The chief justice directed the advocate general, chief secretary, secretary health and secretary Public Health Engineering Department, and deputy commissioner Bolan to appear in the Supreme Court on December 14.