Committed to building dams, managing water resources: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the PTI government is committed to constructing dams and improving water management in the country.

He said this while talking to the Water Ministry representatives here on Saturday.

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Chairman Wapda Muzammil Hussain were also present.

They apprised the prime minister of water situation in the country and measures being taken to overcome its shortage.

The prime minister said building dams was a national cause and the whole nation should play an active role in this regard.

He said people across the country and abroad were making donations for Diamer- Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

He appreciated the efforts being made by the Ministry of Water Resources and Wapda for addressing the looming water crisis in the country.