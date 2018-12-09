Pak, Afghan peace interlinked: Iftikhar

MINGORA: Awami National Party (ANP) secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that peace in Pakistan is linked to peace in Afghanistan.

Talking to journalists at the Swat Press Club on Saturday, he asked the federal government to open border with Afghanistan to facilitate people.

Local leaders of ANP and former members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sher Shah Khan and Ayub Khan Asharay were also present on the occasion.

Mian Iftikhar said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was busy in political victimisation. He accused the PTI -led government of mismanagement and economic crisis in the country.

“Imran Khan is selected, and not an elected prime minister. He has taken more than a hundred U-turns in the first 100 days of the government,” Mian Iftikhar said. He added that due to the non-serious attitude of the government, Pakistan has annoyed friendly states.

“Due to rise in dollar value, Pakistan’s economy has suffered and lives of citizens have also made miserable,” he said, adding, the economy of the state was deteriorating day by day due to an incapable and inexperienced team.

He maintained that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was an example of the poor management of PTI-led government. The cost of the project reached Rs80 billion from Rs35 billion, he added. “I wonder why NAB has shut eyes to this mega corruption scandal,” he went on to add.

Speaking on the occasion, ANP Swat president Sher Shah Khan claimed that the masses had seen the real picture of “Tabdeeli” government. He hoped ANP would achieve a majority in the upcoming local government elections.