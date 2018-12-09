Man held with hashish

LAKKI MARWAT: The police on Saturday claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics to Dera Ismail Khan district by arresting a man with hashish.

Acting on a tip-off, a party of Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan Police Station in Darra Pezu town closed Indus Highway near Wanda Shaikh Salman and started searching suspected vehicles. An official said that the policemen signalled a suspected motorcyclist to stop but he violated the signal and sped away.

The cops chased and captured him at a short distance from a temporary checkpoint. The police recovered 1130 grams hashish from the man identified as Khalid Mehmood, a resident of Panyala locality of DI Khan district. He said that the hashish was being smuggled to Dera Ismail Khan, adding that a case has also been registered.