close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

Man held with hashish

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

LAKKI MARWAT: The police on Saturday claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics to Dera Ismail Khan district by arresting a man with hashish.

Acting on a tip-off, a party of Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan Police Station in Darra Pezu town closed Indus Highway near Wanda Shaikh Salman and started searching suspected vehicles. An official said that the policemen signalled a suspected motorcyclist to stop but he violated the signal and sped away.

The cops chased and captured him at a short distance from a temporary checkpoint. The police recovered 1130 grams hashish from the man identified as Khalid Mehmood, a resident of Panyala locality of DI Khan district. He said that the hashish was being smuggled to Dera Ismail Khan, adding that a case has also been registered.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan