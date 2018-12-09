Vintage classic car rally attracts visitors

PESHAWAR: The fun-filled 9th Vintage Classic Car Show was held at the historic Islamia College after concluding the country-wide rally from Balochistan to Peshawar on Saturday.

Organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), the show attracted a large number of people including men, women youth and students.

District Nazim Muhammad Asim was the chief guest on the occasion. General Manager Tourist Information Centres (TICs) Muhammad Ali Syed, Vintage Classic Car Club chief Mohsin Khan and others were present as well.

Earlier, the participants of the car rally started their journey from Balochistan and reached Peshawar after passing through Karachi, various cities of Punjab and Islamabad.

A number of cars including Aimal car (1922), Tramp car (1955), Austin Healey (1954) and other unique and old cars participated in the rally. Women and children took part in the rally and the subsequent show as well.

The participants told the media that people across the country extended them warm welcome and offered food and help whenever needed on way to Peshawar.

They asked the families having such unique cars to come forward to participate in rallies and shows to send a positive message to the world about the restoration of lasting peace in the country and hospitality of the people.

The cars were then put on display at the lawn of historic Islamia College Peshawar.

On the occasion, District Nazim Muhammad Asim said that organising car show at Peshawar was a great step of Tourism Department to attract local and foreign tourists.