Distinction

MANSEHRA: A student of the Government Girls High School Mansehra has secured second position in the English declamation contest in the province held at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in University Town.

Syeda Eman Gillani, a student of grad-IX at the Government Girls High School, Datata, in Mansehra, participated in the contest and secured 2nd position among the 20 contestants across the province.

She delivered a speech on the topic: “Let us build dams for the sustainability of Pakistan and our future generation.” She qualified for the provincial contest in the first round which was held at the district level.

Eman Gillani, a diabetic patient, is participating in declamation contest on regular basis and had won several other contests as well.

Talking to The News, she said that she wanted to become a doctor in future to work for the welfare of diabetic patients, particularly children.