Man killed inside mosque

TAKHATBHAI: A man was shot dead inside a mosque in Qudratabad, the suburban area of Takhat Bhai, police sources said on Saturday.

They said that one Ajmeer Khan, 65, was offering prayers inside the mosque when Sharif Khan allegedly opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. The accused managed to escape the scene after committing the crime.

On the complaint of deceased’s nephew Bakht Amin, the Takhat Bhai Police

Station official registered the murder case and started investigation.