Call for social integration of special children

CHITRAL: District Nazim Maghfirat Shah on Saturday underscored the need for the social integration of special children through education.

He was addressing an event at a school for the rehabilitation of physically and mentally retarded children run by Department of Social Welfare and Special Education.

Earlier, department’s district official Nusrat Jabeen highlighted the role of the department.

She also talked about the lack of transport facility for special children.

School Principal Rahmat Nawaz said that the school offered primary education, rationalized vocational training and rehabilitation through physiotherapy.

District Nazim regretted the delay in the upgradation of the facility. He said that construction work on Special Education Complex would start soon in the district.

The nazim also announced Rs200,000 as grant for the special children.