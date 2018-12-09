JUI-F activist dies of injuries

BANNU: The former union council nazim of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl activist Naseeb Nawaz, who had sustained injuries in a firing incident in Bagh Gali area three weeks ago, passed away at a private hospital in Islamabad on Saturday.

He had remained nazim of the union council Kala Khan Masti from 2002 to 2007 and was considered close associate of former Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Shahbaz Sheikhan.

A large number of people, eminent politicians, journalists, educationists and party activists attended his funeral.

The JUI-F activists termed the demise a great loss and expressed solidarity with the deceased’s family.