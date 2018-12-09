KP Board of Investment: Chief minister seeks inquiry report on ‘illegal’ recruitment

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the alleged illegal recruitment in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment (KP-BoIT) and has directed presentation of the inquiry report to him within three-day.

Mahmood Khan said the implementation of the roadmap prepared for the seven newly-merged districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was under process with complete concentration.

All provincial departments except judiciary, police, revenue and excise have been extended to the newly-merged districts.

The chief minister ordered the provision of staff and other necessary facilities in the Government Primary School in Uthmankhel in Bajaur.

He also directed for bringing improvement in the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Anzargai, Katlang, and directed for initiation of effective measures for the provision of treatment facilities to the people.

The chief minister directed the presentation of a report on the illegal residents of the Category-D hospital in Katlang tehsil in Mardan.

Mahmood Khan said that the conveyance allowance of the special persons had been increased by Rs2000 and in the approval had been dispatched to public sector departments for implementation.

The chief minister directed effective legislation and reformation of the existing laws and finalisation of recommendations as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has also taken notice of the reports of the alleged collection of extortion from trucks and has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to present a report to him and take steps to the stop this practice.

The chief minister has directed district government including district administration and Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar for the disposal and management of the garbage and their dumping on scientific manner.

He directed consecutive monitoring of the Shamshatoo dumpsite.

The chief minister directed the presentation of a report to him on community schools in Swat.

He directed the activation of 17 Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Khyber district and ordered action against the absent employees.