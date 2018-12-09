close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
AFP
December 9, 2018

British backpacker murdered in New Zealand

World

AFP
December 9, 2018

WELLINGTON: A man has been charged with the murder of a missing British backpacker in New Zealand, police said as the search continued Sunday for her body. Grace Millane, 22, was last seen a week ago entering an inner-city hotel in Auckland with a man.

Police said a 26-year-old man was charged with murder after being questioned for several hours on Saturday and would appear in court on Monday.

"Grace is no longer alive," detective inspector Scott Beard said citing evidence uncovered during the investigation. "We still do not know where Grace is. We are determined to find her and return her to her family."

Millane was on a year-long worldwide holiday after graduating from university and had kept in daily contact with her family until the night before her 22nd birthday last weekend.

Her father David, who reported his daughter as missing, arrived in New Zealand on Friday and issued an emotional appeal for information relating to the disappearance of his "fun-loving, outgoing and family-orientated" daughter.

