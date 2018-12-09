Yemen FM pushes Aden as main airport at UN talks

RIMBO, Sweden: Yemen´s foreign minister on Saturday said the government-controlled city of Aden could be home to the country´s main airport, amid talks to reopen the rebel-held international airport in the capital Sanaa.

"We are ready to reopen Sanaa international airport today... but we have a vision that Aden will be the sovereign airport of Yemen," Khaled al-Yamani told AFP in his first interview since the talks opened in Sweden on Thursday.

"If the other side accepts ... flights could land in Aden and leave to Sanaa, Hodeida, other airports."

Yamani spoke on the sidelines of UN-brokered talks in the rural village of Rimbo, where warring Yemeni parties are gathered under the auspices of the UN.

Government representatives, rebel spokesmen and UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths have all said the talks are not aimed at finding a political solution to the conflict.

Both Yemeni parties have threatened to leave the talks if certain demands are not met.

Among the issues under discussion are potential humanitarian corridors, a prisoner swap, the reopening of the defunct Sanaa international airport, and Hodeida, the rebel-held port city at the heart of an ongoing government offensive.

The Sweden talks mark the first meeting between the two sides in two years. The last round of talks, in 2016, broke down after three months.

While the days leading up to the gathering saw the government and rebels agree on a prisoner swap deal and the evacuation of wounded insurgents, both parties have publicly traded threats and accusations in Sweden.

Yemen´s capital has been held by Huthi rebels since 2014, when the insurgents drove the government out and seized a string of ports.

The government of Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi has since fought to drive back the Iran-backed rebels, supported since 2015 by a behemoth military coalition led by Saudi Arabia -- Tehran´s regional arch-rival. Mutual accusations of not taking the talks seriously flew Saturday, the third day of talks that have not as yet seen the delegations meet face to face.