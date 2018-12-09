Samiul Hasan appointed PCB media director

ISLAMABAD: Samiul Hasan has been appointed as Director of Media and Communications Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He will take up his position early next year after completing his notice period with the International Cricket Council (ICC) where he is working as the head of Media and Communications.

Sami, 51, brings with him more than 30 years of experience, including 16 years working as print and electronic media journalist, and 14 years as communications and media operations expert with the PCB and ICC.

He started his professional career in 1988 with the Dawn newspaper as sports reporter, before joining the PCB as its general manager — media in 2002.

He headed sport desks of two private TV news channels between 2004 and 2006, and then teamed up with the ICC in Dubai in September 2006.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “Sami is a well recognised and respected figure in the world of cricket media. The PCB looks forward to benefiting from his vast experience and knowledge so that we can improve our external communications and public image. We also expect him to be integral in bridging gaps with the local and international media.”