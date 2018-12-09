Postpartum veterinary reproductive management tools

Pakistan has an agro-based economy. According to economic survey of Pakistan (2017-18), about eight million families with rural background are involved in livestock farming and this business contributes 35% of their needs.

In overall national GDP, the value addition of livestock sector is 11.1 while its vital share in agriculture is 58.9%. During the year 2017-18, gross milk production has been estimated as 57890 thousand tones. The milk is by far, the only product of the livestock sector that alone surpasses the combined value of all major cash crops in Pakistan.

Due to low average milk production in local dairy cattle, increased purchasing capacity and needs, current shortfall of milk is being fulfilled by powdered milk and import of high milk producing exotic cattle, embryos and semen as well.

For expansion in livestock production, fertility is an important component of overall herd profitability in modern dairy industry on global level. It depends on accurate heat detection, proper breeding time and early pregnancy diagnosis.

Estrus detection failure and improper timing of insemination, however, are the main responsible components for compromised reproductive efficiency. Enormous reproductive management protocols have been designed for estrus synchronization in postpartum dairy cows. Each protocol has its own merits and demerits.

The success of any commercial dairy farm is based in part on the reduced calving interval of the cows. In order to maximize the economic profitability of the farm, cows must return to ovarian cyclicity, express estrus and be bred within 85 days postpartum to keep calving interval close to 365 days. Two major physiologic factors which influence reproductive success in the postpartum dairy cow are: ovarian cyclicity and uterine health.

As parturition is a very traumatic event and the ability to control ovarian and uterine events in the postpartum cow could play an important role in subsequent fertility. Synchronized breeding is a central part of successful production.

Like synchronization, resynchronization in a suitable manner can also be a good management tool for optimal conception rate. Correspondingly, early pregnancy diagnosis is also a major requisite, as identified non-pregnant animals may be resynchronized or culled as per policy at the earliest.

Two basic direct early pregnancy diagnosis methods, rectal palpation and transrectal ultrasonography are of fundamental importance. During rectal palpation, pregnancy can be diagnosed around day 35th post TAI by only a skilled person.

Although rectal palpation is widely used simplest and economical method, it may cause pregnancy termination if performed by inexperienced person. Ulrasonography is a valuable method which not only used for early pregnancy diagnosis, but also fetal viability and fetal sex as well.

This method is cost effective; skill oriented and needs high degree equipment maintenance. In this scenario, there is still continues field demand and industry thirst for an early, precise and non invasive early pregnancy diagnosis method.

Acceptable method must have a high negative predictive value, economical, involved less technicalities. Progesterone profile, in a specific time frame, is another method with its own merits and constraints. Pregnancy associated glycoproteins are other reliable early pregnancy diagnosis markers in ruminants detectable after the third week of breeding in cattle in both milk and blood.

To cope with ever increasing milk demand, import of best dairy breed, Holstein-Frisian, has resulted in the augment of milk production. To keep its production at an optimal level, improved reproductive management is of key importance. Despite better understandings pregnancy rate (PR) in postpartum dairy cattle is declining worldwide.

As already described, other problem in dairy industry is early pregnancy diagnosis to determine the non-pregnant cows. To address these problems of dairy sector, various FTAI protocols and newly emerging noninvasive pregnancy diagnosis tests (Pregnancy associated glycoproteins; PAGs) were evaluated as reproductive management tools.

This project was funded by Higher Education Commission, Islamabad and executed in Pakistan (University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore), USA (University of Kentucky, Lexington, USA) and Turkey (Department of Veterinary Obstetrics and, Gynaecology Uludag University, Bursa). It was hypothesized that the introduction of CIDR insert in Ovsynch protocol for FTAI would enhance the wave synchrony and ultimately pregnancy rate as compared to standard Ovsynch protocol.

Size of pre-ovulatory follicles before AI was also measured through US and progesterone profiles on d30 and d60 post AI. Pregnancy was diagnosed by ultrsonography on day 30, 60 and 90 post FTAI.

Higher pregnancy rate was achieved in estrus synchronization protocols where supplementation of progesterone was done by CIDR (Controlled Internal Drug Release) inserts. On the basis of results of this experiment, it is concluded that the modified Ovsynch protocol can be used as a postpartum reproductive management tool for optimal pregnancy rate.

Results of current study have shown an advantage of progesterone supplementation as a part of the Ovsynch protocol in cyclic animals either for 5 or 7 days as compared to standard Ovsynch protocol.

The main objectives of the second study were to examine the effect of standard CIDR-EB protocol in terms of PR and pregnancy loss in postpartum dairy cows and to investigate the CIDR insertion on RESYNCH protocol for insemination of open lactating cows on d33 post AI without any delay for resynchronization purpose and to compare progesterone concentrations before and after CIDR insertion as well as luteal tissue cross-sectional area in CONTROL and RESYNCH groups.

This experiment was executed on two different geographical locations both as CONTROL and RESYNCH. The pregnancy rate was non-significant in CONTROL and RESYNCH groups while overall pregnancy rate in RESYNCH group was higher in RESYNCH and low in CONTROL group. On the basis of results, in second experiment, standard CIDR-EB based synchronization protocol is a practicable estrus synchronization protocol for postpartum dairy cows which has resulted in similar fertility rate at different geographical locations.

RESYNCH is, at the same time, also a viable protocol for early re-breeding in open cows after early pregnancy diagnosis to reduce the days open in lactating dairy cows.

The main objectives of third experiment were: 1) to compare modified Ovsynch protocol with standard Ovsynch protocols separately in postpartum Holstein cows, 2) to determine the pregnancy status by PAGs (milk, plasma), plasma progesterone and ultrasonography as pregnancy diagnosis tools and to evaluate the effect of different factors like parity, Progesterone, fetal sex and sire effect on circulating PAGs in both milk and plasma.

It was hypothesized that modified Ovsynch protocol, with two prostaglandins, will improve pregnancy rate and PAGs based early pregnancy diagnosis would be an alternate early pregnancy marker. In conclusion, although non-significant, increase in pregnancy rate in modified Ovsynch makes it a protocol of choice in postpartum cows and PAGs, a viable and non-invasive method, as early pregnancy diagnosis tool either in milk or plasma is as feasible as ultrasonography provided that exact corresponding breeding date is available. The common objective of the present study was to compare various fixed time AI based estrous synchronization protocols in terms of pregnancy rate with secondary objective of experiment 3 to evaluate PAGs as early pregnancy diagnosis method in postpartum dairy cows as reproductive management tool and on the basis of pregnancy rate, it can be concluded that CIDR based modified Ovsynch and CIDR-EB based RESYNCH protocols are viable methods of postpartum reproductive management for early pregnancy establishment and PAGs are useful pregnancy markers for early pregnancy diagnosis. —Written by Abid Hussain Shahzad and Prof Dr Mian Abdul Sattar, Department of Theriogenology, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences)