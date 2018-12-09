close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
AFP
December 9, 2018

Opp supporters clash with security forces in Togo

World

LOME: Opposition supporters on Saturday clashed with security forces in Togo’s capital, Lome, and teargas was fired in the north, after the government banned protests about upcoming elections.

A coalition of 14 opposition political parties this week announced a series of 10 new protests in the run-up to parliamentary elections planned for December 20. The opposition is boycotting the polls because of alleged irregularities in its organisation but this week the government banned the marches on security grounds. In several areas of the capital, in particular the Agoes suburb, youths set up barricades and burned tyres. Security forces reacted by firing teargas and chased protesters.

In the northern cities of Sokode and Bafilo, 350 kilometres (220 miles) north of Lome, opposition supporters attempted to assemble for a demonstration.

