Sun Dec 09, 2018
December 9, 2018

Aussie school kids lead mass coal mine protests

SYDNEY: Australian school children led thousands of demonstrators nationwide Saturday calling for a halt on plans for Indian mining firm Adani to construct a controversial coal mine in the country’s northeast. The rallies across major cities followed a protest last month that saw thousands of Australian students defy Prime Minister Scott Morrison and skip school to demand the government take action on climate change. School children invited adults along to Saturday’s event, helping to boost numbers. “We are taking a stand that our leaders are far too afraid to take themselves,” 14-year-old student Jean Hinchcliffe told demonstrators. “We are the people that have been fighting and will keep fighting for a brighter future — not just for ourselves, but for our children and our children’s children’s children, and all future generations,” she added to a rapturous applause. Indian mining firm Adani vowed last month to press ahead with the construction of a controversial coal mine in Queensland state, although the project will be dramatically scaled back from earlier plans.

