4th Bahria Cup Punjab Archery Championship ends

LAHORE: Bahria Town Sports Wing with the collaboration of Punjab Archery Association has organized 4th Bahria Cup Punjab Archery Championship 2018 at Bahria Archery Range Bahria Town, Lahore on December 8.

Archery competitions were organized on 70m and 30m.

About 50 Archers (Men & Women) were participated in the event from Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Multan, Sargodha, Dera Ghazikhan, Police and Wapda.

Brig (retd) Khalil Ullah Butt, Executive Director Bahria Town Lahore was the chief guest on the closing ceremony of the event and Manzar Shah Farid, President Punjab Archery Association was the guest of honour. Khalil Ullah Butt distributes trophies, medals and certificates among winners. While talking to archers, chief guest congratulates the winning archers. He also appreciates the efforts of Director Sports Syed Fakhar Shah and staff of Bahria Town Sports Wing for holding this Archery event in a befitting manner.

Results: 30m (Men): M Awais, Rawalpindi, 308 Points, Gold, Abdullah, Jhang, 292 Points, Silver, Qasim, Jhang, 290 Points.

Bronze, 30m (Women): Rabia, Lahore, 239 Points, Gold, Farrah, Bahawalpur, 235 Points, Silver, Iqra Farooq, Jhang, 226 Points.

Bronze, 70m (Men): Abdul Rehman, Wapda, 304 Points, Gold, Nauman, Wapda, 292 Points, Silver, Usama, Police, 276 Points, Bronze.

70m (Women): Nighat Wapda 250 Points, Gold, Sadaf, Wapda, 201 Points, Silver, Saira Dilshad, Punjab, 138 Points, Bronze,

Best Archers: M Awais, Rawalpindi, 30m, Rabia, Lahore, 30m, Abdual Rehman, Wapda, 70m, Nighat, Wapda, 70m.