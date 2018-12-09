close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

Cricket team returns home

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

LAHORE: Several members of the losing Pakistan cricket team including skipper Sarfraz Ahmed returned home after facing defeat in Test series against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi. According to details, Asad Shafiq and Mir Hamza landed atkarachi airport. The cricket fans expressed resentment over Pakistan's poor performance and said that the players have failed to perform well in Test series against NZ.

