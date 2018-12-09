Cricket team returns home

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Several members of the losing Pakistan cricket team including skipper Sarfraz Ahmed returned home after facing defeat in Test series against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi. According to details, Asad Shafiq and Mir Hamza landed atkarachi airport. The cricket fans expressed resentment over Pakistan’s poor performance and said that the players have failed to perform well in Test series against NZ.
